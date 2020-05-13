Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Five of tyre manufacturing unit test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana, district count reaches 141

Five of tyre manufacturing unit test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana, district count reaches 141

They had come in contact with the unit’s manager, who is undergoing treatment and on ventilator at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana

Updated: May 13, 2020 10:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ludhiana: Five employees of a tyre manufacturing company in Ludhiana’s Focal Point area tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that their samples were taken after the manager of Hindustan Tyres, Narsi Benipal, 64, tested positive last week.

Benipal is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and his condition is stated to be serious. He has been put on ventilator.

Benipal’s wife and son had also tested positive but are asymptomatic.



ALL FIVE ASYMPTOMATIC

The health department had collected samples of the company’s employees, according to the protocol, after the manager was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of the 102 samples sent for testing, five tested positive. All five employees are asymptomatic.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana has reached 141.

PANIC AT PRIVATE HOSPITAL

It is learnt that three of the five tyre company employees who tested positive on Wednesday had visited Mohandai Oswal Hospital at Focal Point for a medical check-up three days ago. They did not disclose that they had given their samples to the health department for Covid-19 testing.

The company had resumed operations since May 1.

Meanwhile, there is panic at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, where more than 50 paramedics have been protesting against a pay cut, giving social distancing norms the go by. The paramedics complained that up to 30% of their salary had been deducted by the authorities, who instead said talks were on with the protesters to end the stir.

