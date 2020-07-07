Five persons die in four separate road mishaps in Khanna

Five persons, including a woman, lost their lives in four separate road mishaps in Khanna on Monday.

Two youths – identified as Pargat Singh, 18, and Gurpreet Singh, 22, - both residents of Zeera, Ferozepur, died after their SUV crashed into a truck near Libra village on Monday morning. They were travelling to Ferozepur from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the impact of the collision was so strong that both of them died on the spot.

In the second incident, a woman died after a car crashed into a stationary truck near Beeja of Khanna, while five of her family members suffered severe injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeet, 42, and the injured as Sonu, Dishan, Pehrana, Alishan, and Samreen of Ludhiana. Sub-inspector Akash Dutt, in charge, Kotan police post, said that all victims were stuck in the mangled car and they had to toil hard to rescue them. They were rushed to the civil hospital, he added. After the incident, the truck driver fled the spot. The police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

Meanwhile, Gagandeep Singh, 32, of Chapda village of Payal died after an over-speeding car hit his motorcycle at Payal-Dhamot road. The driver fled the spot, leaving the car there. ASI Mahinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Gagandeep Singh was an accountant with a commission agent. He was the lone son of his parents. He was returning home on Sunday late on his motorcycle after finishing up with the day when a car hit his motorcycle from the front.” Gagandeep died on the spot. The police seized the car and lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver.

In another incident, a 70-year-old man died after falling from a motorcycle at Kaddon road near Payal. The victim was identified as Nirmal Singh of Aloona Palla village. Singh was going to Doraha on his motorcycle when he lost control over the vehicle and fell. He died on the spot.