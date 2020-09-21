Five runways feasible at Jewar airport, PricewaterhouseCoopers inform Yamuna authority

International consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has suggested the possibility of three more runways, in addition to the two recommended earlier, at the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, scheduled to come up along the 165km Yamuna Expressway, said officials.

According to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), PwC has almost finished the techno-economic feasibility study into more runways proposed on the Airport.

“The PwC gave a presentation on techno-economic feasibility report on Friday, informing us that three more runways are feasible on the 5,000 acres of land notified for the airport at Jewar, bringing the total runway capacity of the airport to five. The PwC will submit the report on this within a week’s time now, as the work is almost complete,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The Authority, on February 29 this year in its 67th board meeting, had approved a decision to expand the airport. The board had then hired PwC to work out the plan, which started work on the techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) for the second phase for this mega project.

The airport project has been divided in two phases – two runways in phase 1 and three runways in phase 2.

For the first phase the state government has acquired 1,334 hectares of land. The concessionaire – Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG – is likely to start work at the site soon after travel restrictions, imposed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease pandemic, are lifted.

Land for the 3,666 hectares needed for the second phase will be acquired at a later stage. As per the original plan, the airport has been scheduled for completion by 2022.

Once the techno-economic feasibility report is submitted, the state government will approve the same in the cabinet, before the land acquisition (for the second phase) for the three runways will begin on ground.

“Once the report is submitted, in a week’s time, we will send the same to the state government, which will then send it to the cabinet for approval,” said Singh.

Originally, the PwC had a mandate to prepare TEFR for four more new runways at this site.

“However, only five runways can be developed on this land notified, as per discussions with PwC so far. If more runways are needed in the future, the state government can notify more land for the same, depending upon the requirement,” the CEO added.

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Yeida hope that the airport concessionaire - Zurich Airport international AG - and the special purpose vehicle - the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited - sign the concessionaire agreement before October 15, given that restrictions over air travel are relaxed by that time.

“Once the agreement is signed, Zurich AG will start work at the site,” said Singh.