Five-time Pandharpur MLA Sudhakar Paricharak dies of Covid

Pune: Sudharak Paricharak, a five-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pandharpur, passed away at a private hospital in Pune, his family members said on Tuesday....

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: Sudharak Paricharak, a five-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pandharpur, passed away at a private hospital in Pune, his family members said on Tuesday. Paricharak, 85, was with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) till recently and was detected with Covid on August 5, following which he was hospitalised at Sahyadri hospital in Pune.

“He was on ventilator support since the past two days. On Monday, at around 11:30 pm, he breathed his last. The final rites will be carried out in Pune,” said Paricharak’s grandson Pritish in a message posted on social media. According to doctors, Paricharak, a diabetic, was also detected with blood pressure.

Paricharak represented Pandharpur constituency between 1985 and 2009. He also headed the state transport body Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) between 1999 and 2008.

During his early days in politics, Paricharak as Congress leader was close to Vasantdada Patil. After Sharad Pawar formed the NCP, Paricharak remained loyal to Pawar till 2014 when his son joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



