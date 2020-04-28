Sections
Home / Cities / Five TMC teams to survey residents after Wagale Estate sees spike in cases

Five TMC teams to survey residents after Wagale Estate sees spike in cases

The number of Covid positive cases at Wagale Estate in Thane has increased from 10 to 31 in only eight days.Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has formed five special teams to survey residents of...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:45 IST

By Megha Pol,

The number of Covid positive cases at Wagale Estate in Thane has increased from 10 to 31 in only eight days.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has formed five special teams to survey residents of the area for symptoms of coronavirus or those who might have come in contact with an infected person.

It has also allowed random testing in the ward to isolate those who test positive.

A central government team which visited Thane last week has also emphasised on surveying the slums to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Most areas of Wagale Estate are slums.



Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Last week, the father of a social worker from CP Taloa in Wagale Estate area tested positive. The social worker used to distribute food grains and lives in a congested slum in the area. We quarantined 50 people who had come in contact with the social worker and seven to eight of them have already tested positive, including the social worker’s family.”

He said the chain needs to be contained.

Malvi said, “The civic commissioner has asked to intensify survey in this ward. The five teams will focus on CP Talao, Bhatwadi Kisannagar and Padwalnagar areas. If any person with symptom is found, he will undergo a test.”

The increasing number of cases in Kopri too is alarming. Kopri was declared a green zone and did not have a single case till last week. It has 10 Covid positive cases after a police constable tested positive last week.

TMC has sealed Kopri till May 3.

Malvi said, “All shops except medical stores in Kopri will be closed from mid-night of April 28 to May 3. This includes markets, vegetable vendors, grocery shops, dairy shops and meat shops. We have written to the police asking them to ensure no resident goes out.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.