Five two-wheelers stolen in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune The spate of two-wheeler thefts continue to haunt residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents with five cases lodged in Chakan, Sangvi, Talegaon and Chikhali police stations on Wednesday. In the first case, Ganesh Bajirao Sapre (23), a resident of Khed, has lodged a complaint with the Chakan police saying that his two-wheeler parked in front of Hotel Sai Sidhhi in Karanj Vihare was stolen around 1.19 pm on Wednesday. The Hero Honda Splendor to be worth Rs 15,000 was stolen by unidentified persons late night, police said.

In the second case, Balasaheb Shripati Pawale (32) of Kalu Potwade Vasti has lodged a complaint with the Chakan police saying that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 was stolen from his parking lot on Wednesday night.

In the third case, Rohan Andresh Gaikwad (25), a resident of Ashirwad park in Pimpale Gurav, has lodged a complaint with the Sangvi police saying that his two-wheeler parked at the society parking was stolen by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

In the fourth case, Aniruddha Baban Ambedkar (52), a resident of Malavli, has lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police station stating that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 10,000 which was parked near the bus depot was stolen by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

In the fifth case, Balasaheb Rambhau Manmode (29), a resident of Kadachiwadi in Chakan, has lodged a complaint with the Chikhali police stating that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 was stolen from Kudalwadi area in the evening. According to the police, CCTV footage of the areas where the thefts have taken place are being checked for a breakthrough in the said cases.