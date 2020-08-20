Sections
Home / Cities / Five two-wheelers stolen in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Five two-wheelers stolen in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune The spate of two-wheeler thefts continue to haunt residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents with five cases lodged in Chakan, Sangvi, Talegaon and Chikhali police stations on...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:18 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune The spate of two-wheeler thefts continue to haunt residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents with five cases lodged in Chakan, Sangvi, Talegaon and Chikhali police stations on Wednesday. In the first case, Ganesh Bajirao Sapre (23), a resident of Khed, has lodged a complaint with the Chakan police saying that his two-wheeler parked in front of Hotel Sai Sidhhi in Karanj Vihare was stolen around 1.19 pm on Wednesday. The Hero Honda Splendor to be worth Rs 15,000 was stolen by unidentified persons late night, police said.

In the second case, Balasaheb Shripati Pawale (32) of Kalu Potwade Vasti has lodged a complaint with the Chakan police saying that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 was stolen from his parking lot on Wednesday night.

In the third case, Rohan Andresh Gaikwad (25), a resident of Ashirwad park in Pimpale Gurav, has lodged a complaint with the Sangvi police saying that his two-wheeler parked at the society parking was stolen by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

In the fourth case, Aniruddha Baban Ambedkar (52), a resident of Malavli, has lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police station stating that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 10,000 which was parked near the bus depot was stolen by unidentified persons on Wednesday.



In the fifth case, Balasaheb Rambhau Manmode (29), a resident of Kadachiwadi in Chakan, has lodged a complaint with the Chikhali police stating that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 was stolen from Kudalwadi area in the evening. According to the police, CCTV footage of the areas where the thefts have taken place are being checked for a breakthrough in the said cases.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 booked for theft of NRI’s passport and extortion of ₹1.5 lakh
Aug 20, 2020 22:38 IST
The Crown season 4 teaser: Princess Diana makes first appearance
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Three held for arranging gambling parties in Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Trump, Iraqi leader discuss IS, US troops and Iran
Aug 20, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.