Sections
Home / Cities / Five UP residents arrested for lying about purpose of visit in Kullu

Five UP residents arrested for lying about purpose of visit in Kullu

Five Uttar Pradesh residents were booked on Wednesday for entering Kullu district and lying to the authorities about their purpose of visit. During checking, they were asked...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Five Uttar Pradesh residents were booked on Wednesday for entering Kullu district and lying to the authorities about their purpose of visit.

During checking, they were asked about their purpose of visit but were caught lying to the authorities after which they were immediately arrested.

Superintendent of police (SP), Kullu, Gaurav Singh said a case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act had been registered against them and investigation was being carried out.

As many as 70 tourists who had entered the state in 20 vehicles from other states were sent back from Kullu district’s barriers as their purpose didn’t comply with the state government’s guidelines.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.