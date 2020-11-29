Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Five-year-old dies after getting stuck in lift door, falling 4 floors in Mumbai’s Dharavi

Five-year-old dies after getting stuck in lift door, falling 4 floors in Mumbai’s Dharavi

As the children had pressed the buttons of the upper floors, the lift went up and the boy fell down from the fourth floor to the bottom of the elevator’s shaft

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:03 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the case further. (REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO)

A five-year-old boy died in an elevator mishap in Dharavi on Saturday. A video of the incident, captured in the CCTV camera of the elevator, went viral. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the case further.

The victim, Mohammed Huzaifa Sarfaraz Shaikh, lived with his family on the fourth floor of Kozi Center building at Dharavi’s Cross Road.

On Saturday, the child was playing with his two sisters in the building. When lift stopped on their floor, the three children entered inside and pressed buttons of upper floors, the police said. “The children didn’t close the door of the lift. The two girls then stepped out of the lift, but the boy got stuck between the grille and wooden safety doors of the lift. As the children had pressed the buttons of the upper floors, the lift went up and the boy fell down from the fourth floor to the bottom of the elevator’s shaft. He sustained head injuries and died,” said inspector Vilas Gangawane of Shahu Nagar police station.

The boy’s mother learnt about the incident 45 minutes later, after she noticed blood stains on the elevator’s door while searching for her son, the police said.

“The CCTV footage indicates that it was an accident. So we have filed an ADR and are probing if there was negligence on anyone’s part,” said Gangawane.

“We appeal to citizens to keep a close eye on their children while they play outside, especially in buildings that have elevators. Residential societies must also depute liftman to avoid such mishaps,” Gangawane added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
Nov 28, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ trackers on all those making, or faking, news
Nov 29, 2020 00:44 IST
Sealed buildings, containment zones in Mumbai drop since September
Nov 29, 2020 00:44 IST
Man drives away with bike on pretext of test drive in Chandigarh’s Manimajra
Nov 29, 2020 00:43 IST
‘Verify allegations of CRZ violations at Juhu for VBSL’
Nov 29, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.