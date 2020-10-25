Fleeing BMW injures ASI at Mohali naka, three arrested

A man and his two aides were arrested after he hit an assistant sub-inspector with his BMW car, leaving him with a fractured leg, in Phase 3B2 on Saturday night.

The accused have been identified as Anmol Singh of Zirakpur and his aides, Abhay Singh of Chandigarh and Akashdeep of Patiala. While Anmol was in the BMW, the other two were in their respective Maruti Suzuki Swift cars.

“The three men were creating ruckus in the Phase 3B2 market. When cops tried to stop them, they tried to speed away in their cars. In his attempt to flee, Anmol hit ASI Charan Singh, who was deputed at a nearby naka and had tried to intercept his car,” said Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Mataur police station.

The ASI suffered fracture in his leg and was admitted at the civil hospital in Phase 6. The fleeing men were intercepted at another check post and arrested.

They have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced in a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

In a similar incident on October 5, five men were arrested for hitting a constable after he stopped them from creating commotion and passing lewd comments at women at the Phase-3B2 market. A patrolling team comprising head constable Jaspal had spotted the men in a Tata Safari (PB10-CK-2925) and confronted them for their behaviour. Constable Jaspal had suffered minor injuries in the melee. All accused are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar and jobless.