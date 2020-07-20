Floods affect over three lakh people in eight Bihar districts

Heavy rain in Nepal’s Terai region and plains of North Bihar during past 24 hours has caused flooding in Bagmati, Adhwara group of rivers, as a result of which all major rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

According to the disaster management department, a population of over 3 lakh from 32 blocks of eight districts has been affected by the floods. The districts affected are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and East Champaran.

Water Resources development minister Sanjay Jha said through tweets that heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. “We are maintaining a constant vigil on water level of rivers and embankments,” said Jha.

Flood water of Bagmati, Lakhandei and Rato entered many villages under three blocks, Aurai, Katra and Gaighat, of Muzaffarpur district. The flood waters also washed away makeshift bridges at more than 10 places, disrupting traffic between villages to district as well as block headquarters in Muzaffarpur.

In Darbhanga, a population of over 41,000 in 127 villages under 32 panchyats of six blocks has been affected by the floods so far. An official said that of the 32 flood-hit panchayats in the district, eight were completely affected whereas 24 were partially affected, prompting the district administration to launch relief measures.

Meanwhile, Dharbhanga district magistrate (DM) Thiyagarajan SM has directed the senior in-charge officials in the concerned blocks to visit the flood-hit on a regular basis and monitor the situation. As many as 150 boats, including 31 government boats, were pressed into service. According to circle officer of Keoti block Ajit Kumar Jha, some of the flood-hit villages in 9 panchayats include, Atraha, Jalwara, Kothia, Pindaruch, Shekhpur, Gami, Matiyani, Ladari, Nanoura and Khirma.