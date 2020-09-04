Flu season drives up people coming to get tested for Covid-19, says Gurugram health dept

Gurugram: The onset of the annual flu season, categorised by a peak in prevalence of flu -- caused by strains of the influenza virus which begin to rapidly circulate due to seasonal changes in weather and temperature -- has resulted in a larger number of people seeking tests for Covid-19 due to overlapping symptoms, health department officials said. The typical season for flu in Gurugram, they added, lasts from July to October every year.

“There are several strains of viruses which begin to circulate more efficiently between the months of October and July due to changes in temperature, humidity and so on. Influenza, adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, para-influenza viruses... they affect the body in different ways depending on biological factors, but like Covid-19, they target the respiratory tract and cause ‘common cold’ symptoms like fever, loss of taste and smell, and so on,” said Dr Piyush Goel, a pulmonologist at Columbia Asia hospital overseeing treatment of Covid-19 patients.

While in a pre-Covid world, a person may not have paid much attention to a small cough, this year people are on high alert due to the ongoing pandemic, said Goel as well as health department officials.

Anantha K, a laboratory technician with the health department who has been supervising sample collection at testing camps since the start of the outbreak in the district, said, “It’s hard to put a number on it, but these days we do see more people coming for tests because of flu-like symptoms. And in most cases it is the flu, not Covid-19.”

While officials did not state how many more tests they are conducting due to flu season, Jai Prakash Sharma, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program’s district surveillance officer in Gurugram, pointed out that ICMR guidelines state that all people with influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) need to be tested.

“Depending on the nature of symptoms, we conduct an antigen test and then an RT-PCR test if it returns negative. A runny nose and a wet cough with expectoration, for example, are not typical Covid-19 symptoms. A dry cough or breathlessness on the other hand would certainly require a confirmatory RT-PCR test. The challenge for us is that there is a larger pool of patients for whom we have to rule out whether they have Covid-19 or not,” Sharma said.

He added that in early July, before flu season began in earnest, “We were collecting about 1,500 samples a day. Now it is up to 2,500 samples per day for both antigen and RT-PCR tests. People with ILI symptoms make a sizable portion, though it’s not possible to recall the data offhand.”

The chief medical officer in Gururgam, Dr Virender Yadav, concurred. “It is, but natural. People will be more wary of the slightest fever these days. It’s necessary to remain that vigilant also. My advice to anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is that they come forward for a test,” he said, adding that anyone needing a test could contact the health department via its website or helpline numbers, and get their samples collected at any number of testing camps or primary healthcare centres.

However, officials and doctors also said that the number of flu cases on the whole this year is not as much. “We generally get a lot more people visiting our flu clinics every year. This time, flu season has pushed up the number of samples we are collecting for Covid, but by and large, number of people coming with symptoms of common cold is less,” said Dr Ram Prakash Sharma, district epidemiologist in Gurugram, adding that the health department is now collecting close to 2.500 samples a day to meet the demand for tests.

According to Goyal, “This may be due to wearing masks. Influenza also spreads faster in close proximity to someone who is already ill. Wearing masks, social distancing, staying at home... these are not just protections against Covid-19 but also against other viral illnesses too.”

Gurugram collected 72,199 samples in August for Covid. So far, 1,73,775 samples have been collected for Covid in the district since the disease broke out here.