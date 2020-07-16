Sections
Home / Cities / Fly out of Pune trend continues, though lockdown impact felt at Lohegaon airport

Pune: Lohegaon international airport in Pune is reporting a 35% reduction in arrivals and a 45% reduction in departures as of Wednesday, July 15.In the wake of the latest lockdown,...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:07 IST

By Shrutkia Ratnaparkhi,

Pune: Lohegaon international airport in Pune is reporting a 35% reduction in arrivals and a 45% reduction in departures as of Wednesday, July 15.

In the wake of the latest lockdown, for 10 days till July 23, airport authorities do not expect this to change, with more exits than entries being reported.

Kuldeep Singh, director, Pune airport, said, “Currently we have only 20% of the traffic as compared to the traffic we had pre-lockdown. The number of people going out of the city is more than those entering the city.”

In July, Lohegaon airport saw 1,085 passengers arrive on a total of 23 flights, while 1,712 left the city on 24 departure flights.



Aviation expert, Dhairyasheel Vandekar said, “The worsening situation in Pune with respect to Covid-19 and increasing cases and job instability is leading to more people leaving the city.”

According to data available with airport authorities, as many as 71,496 passengers departed Pune while 41,530 people arrived in Pune during a span of one month, between May 25 and June 25. The civic aviation ministry resumed flight operations in the country on May 25.

