Flyover demolition leaves traffic at SPPU circle in U-turn chaos

PUNE It was expected that demolition of the flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University circle will ease traffic congestion, but little has changed for commuters.

The demolition work of flyover which was started on July 14 during the lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, was completed by the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) on August 10.

The three-way road at the university circle, which goes to Aundh, Baner-Balewadi and Sus-Pashan sees major traffic flow.

A major problem which people are facing is the long U- turn which commuters have to take to access Senapati Bapat road.

“The decision to have such a long U-turn is taken after consideration with PMRDA and it will remain till the metro work is completed,” said Prakash Mhasalkar, police inspector (Traffic), Chaturshringi Police Station.

“If we open SB road junction there will be a rise in traffic and at the moment there is no space for a huge rush of traffic,” added Mhasalkar.

Daily commuters continue to suffer as they are left with no option.

“I come from Pimple Gurav and everyday I have to face a traffic hurdle and six traffic signals. It is completely poor planning to keep such a long U-turn. There are potholes as well after you cross the signal from the Baner side,” said Jambuwant Manohar.

Commuters are also complaining of missing metro barricades.

Metro barricades are missing at a few places,” said Kapil Rege, who travels every day from Shivajinagar to Balewadi via the university circle.

“Things look the same even as when there was a flyover. At least commuting was easy when the flyover was in place,” added Rege.

Traffic constable Sumant Gaikwad, on duty at the university circle, said, “Evening hours things are getting difficult to manage as rush of traffic has increased in the last one month.”