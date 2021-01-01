Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Flyover demolition leaves traffic at SPPU circle in U-turn chaos

Flyover demolition leaves traffic at SPPU circle in U-turn chaos

PUNE It was expected that demolition of the flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University circle will ease traffic congestion, but little has changed for commuters.The demolition...

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:27 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

PUNE It was expected that demolition of the flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University circle will ease traffic congestion, but little has changed for commuters.

The demolition work of flyover which was started on July 14 during the lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, was completed by the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) on August 10.

The three-way road at the university circle, which goes to Aundh, Baner-Balewadi and Sus-Pashan sees major traffic flow.

A major problem which people are facing is the long U- turn which commuters have to take to access Senapati Bapat road.



“The decision to have such a long U-turn is taken after consideration with PMRDA and it will remain till the metro work is completed,” said Prakash Mhasalkar, police inspector (Traffic), Chaturshringi Police Station.

“If we open SB road junction there will be a rise in traffic and at the moment there is no space for a huge rush of traffic,” added Mhasalkar.

Daily commuters continue to suffer as they are left with no option.

“I come from Pimple Gurav and everyday I have to face a traffic hurdle and six traffic signals. It is completely poor planning to keep such a long U-turn. There are potholes as well after you cross the signal from the Baner side,” said Jambuwant Manohar.

Commuters are also complaining of missing metro barricades.

Metro barricades are missing at a few places,” said Kapil Rege, who travels every day from Shivajinagar to Balewadi via the university circle.

“Things look the same even as when there was a flyover. At least commuting was easy when the flyover was in place,” added Rege.

Traffic constable Sumant Gaikwad, on duty at the university circle, said, “Evening hours things are getting difficult to manage as rush of traffic has increased in the last one month.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

How planning his own sessions helped Rahane for the challenge Down Under
by hindustantimes.com
‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Patna Meteorological Observatory gets centennial observing station status
by Megha
IIT-Bombay duo studied coughs to model spread of Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.