Focal Point dyers donate 15 ACs to civil hospital in Ludhiana

For facilitating the doctors and nurses working in the Covid-19 ward of the civil hospital here by wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, the Focal Point unit of the Punjab Dyers Association donated 15 air conditioners (ACs) to the hospital on Friday. The ACs would be installed in the nursing station.

As per the association, it is really difficult for doctors and nurses to work by wearing PPE kits at this temperature. Reports have been received in the past regarding the deteriorating health of doctors and nurses working in high temperature.

A member of the association, Rahul Verma, said there was no AC installed in the station as there is no provision for installing the same under government rules. When the association came to know about the same, it decided to donate 15 ACs, which are being installed by a team arranged by the association, he added.

Verma also appreciated the efforts of the team installing the ACs by wearing PPE kits so that they do not get infected with the virus.

Verma said that four ACs have already been installed and the others would be installed in the coming days.