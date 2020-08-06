Sections
Home / Cities / Focus on prevention of Covid-19 instead of virtual programmes: Agnihotri to HP govt

Agnihotri said recently about Rs 45 lakh were spent when chief minister Jai Ram Thakur planted a tree in Peterhoff Hotel in Shimla during Vanmahatsova which was also propogated online

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday lashed out at the Himachal Pradesh government over its virtual programmes and said they should focus on preventing and controlling the spread of coronavirus instead of focusing on politics.

In a statement issued here, Agnihotri said recently about Rs 45 lakh were spent when chief minister Jai Ram Thakur planted a tree in Peterhoff Hotel in Shimla during Vanmahatsova which was also propogated online.

He said virtual programmes are very expensive and asked the state government to justify laying foundation stones and inauguration of developmental projects when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to oppose online programmes during for Virbhadra Singh’s regime.

Accusing the state government of failing to control Covid-19, Agnihotri said it is not right to boast of the progress in the state by showing fake figures. He said the state government has weakened the institute of legislature. “Name plates of underseving people are put on MLA priority works. These name plates will be removed when the Congress will come to power in the state,” he added.



“Stern action will also be taken in the future against those officers who are giving preferences to unconstitutional forces,” he said.

Agnihotri said some people are engaged in money laundering during the pandemic which is a matter of concern and should be stopped. He also lashed out at the government over rising suicide cases in the state amid the pandemic.

“More than 2,000 persons have died by suicide ever since Jai Ram Thakur led state government came into power which has never occurred during any government’s regime,” he said, adding that it is a matter of concern and also exposes the state government’s claims.

