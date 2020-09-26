Focus on RWAs in fourth week of Delhi’s anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi:

The fourth week of the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign will see the involvement of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), the chief minister’s office said on Saturday.

The ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign was launched on September 6 with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his residence for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. This was followed by all MLAs in the first week and then doctors and healthcare workers in the subsequent weeks.

Last year, the RWAs played a huge role in this campaign. The Delhi CM had addressed all RWAs at Talkatora Stadium where he launched a five-point action plan for the RWAs to combat dengue.

“This week, the key focus of the Delhi government would be on the participation of the RWAs. Last year, through the participation of the RWAs and other organisations, only 2,036 cases and two deaths happened as against 15867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015. The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched in 2019,” the government said in a statement.

A special helpline has been launched by the government for the general public if they require assistance with dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 and WhatsApp on 8595920530.

During the third week of the anti-dengue campaign, CM Kejriwal had tweeted, “Delhi will defeat dengue again, and for this, today, on the third Sunday of the campaign at 10 am, I checked my house and replaced the stagnant clean water. You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar.”