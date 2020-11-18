Focused sample-testing drive in UP from November 19 to 30

Thirty deaths across UP

take fatality count to 7,441,

six succumb to Covid in Lko

LUCKNOW To intensify the fight against Covid-19, the state government has decided to roll out the second phase of the focused sample-testing drive from November 19 to 30.

“Sample tests will be carried in the slums on November 19, 20 and 21, in temporary and permanent prisons on November 22, in boys and girls shelter homes on November 23, in old age homes and women shelter homes on November 24, for street vendors on November 25, for teachers and staff of classes 9 to 12 on November 26, in government and private offices on November 27, in market areas and weekly markets across the state on November 28, 29 and 30,” said additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal and additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad while addressing a joint press conference.

To check the spread of the coronavirus infection, the second phase of the focused sample testing will be launched from Thursday, they said.

Earlier, a 16-day focused sample test drive was organized across the state from October 29 to November 9. The focus was on people who came in contact with a large number of people. These included auto-rickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers, mehndi and beauty parlour staff, sweet shop staff, security staff of malls, staff of electronics shops and vehicle showrooms, retail shop keepers, people working in fruit and vegetable markets.

The data released by the state government showed that Covid cases increased in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagarj, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut.

Lucknow reported 294 fresh cases on Wednesday, Kanpur 117, Prayagraj 145, Ghaziabad 134, Gautam Buddh Nagar 179 and Meerut 260.

“The surge of Covid cases in Delhi has led to increase in cases in bordering districts, whereas the cases have declined in the remaining districts,” the officers said.

Thirty deaths were reported across UP on Wednesday, taking the fatality count to 7,441. Six deaths were reported in Lucknow, three in Meerut, two each in Prayagraj and Varanasi, one death each was reprted in Kanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Hardoi, Gonda, Ghazipur, Chandauli and Bahraich.

During the last 24 hours, 2,390 fresh Covid cases were reported and 2,529 patients were discharged after recovery. There were 21,954 active Covid cases in UP, while 9,672 people were in home isolation, 2,163 were admitted to private hospitals. The remaining patients were in government hospitals.

As many as 4.87 lakh people had recovered in the state since the start of the pandemic in March, taking the recovery rate to 94.31%, the officers said.