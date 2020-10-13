Foetus found at Vashind, near Mumbai; father, boyfriend arrested

A dead foetus found near a building in Vashind three days ago led the police to a rape victim who was allegedly repeatedly raped by her father and boyfriend for over a year. The police have arrested the two men for sexually assaulting the 18-year-old girl who was pregnant after the constant abuse.

A police officer from Vashind Police Station said, “The girl’s father is a 51-year-old school teacher while the boyfriend is a 21-year-old resident of Panvel. She was allegedly raped since she was a minor.”

The girl was in a relationship with the man since she was in school however the girl’s family was against the match and so they shifted to Vashind a year ago.

The two, however, continued to meet.

Vashind police officers said, “We received a call from a resident of the same building that someone has thrown a foetus from the third floor. We immediately went on the spot and took the baby to the hospital where she was declared dead during the treatment. On inquiring in the building, when we come to know about this girl’s pregnancy. We reached to her and while questioning she told about sexual harassment by father and secret relationship with her boyfriend. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as the girl was a minor when the harassment started. Also, a separate case registered against the girl who is now 18, under Indian Penal Code section 315 for throwing the baby from the third floor.”