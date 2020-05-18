Sections
Home / Cities / Fogging on migrant labourers: Panipat DC orders probe

Fogging on migrant labourers: Panipat DC orders probe

A photograph of migrant labourers being sprayed with what appeared to be disinfectant through fogging machines in Panipat had surfaced on social media

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panipat

A day after a photograph of migrant labourers being sprayed with what appeared to be disinfectant through fogging machines in Panipat surfaced on social media, Panipat deputy commissioner on Sunday ordered an investigation in the matter. DC Hema Sharma has directed Panipat municipal commissioner Om Prakash to conduct the probe and submit his report.

She said strict action will be taken against the erring officials on the basis of report’s findings.

“This is a very serious matter and needs to be investigated. Action will be taken against the officials, if found to be negligent,” she added.

She said as of now, there are no reports of any health issue faced by labourers, who have already left.



As per the photographs, which went viral, fogging machines were used to ‘sanitise’ migrant labourers at a temporary shelter home in Sector 25 of Panipat.

Panipat municipal corporation officials have been given responsibility to provide basic amenities to labourers coming to the shelter homes.

Panipat MC chief Om Prakash could not be contacted for comments after repeated attempts, but investigation officer said, “I have sought explanation from the employees concerned.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Mild force’ used to disperse migrants blocking highway in Yamunanagar
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
45-year-old Faridabad man dies of Covid; 23 new cases reported in Haryana
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
Odisha likely to evacuate 11 lakh people once Cyclone Amphan re-curves
May 18, 2020 00:23 IST
Covid warriors: Southern California Sikhs pitch in to help thousands with meals, groceries
May 18, 2020 00:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.