Food supply director finds procurement operations in Mohali satisfactory

Food supply director finds procurement operations in Mohali satisfactory

The official interacted with representatives of all the purchase agencies and other stakeholders, including arthiyas, and found procurement smooth in the district

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Taking stock of procurement operations in Mohali during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), food supply director Anindita Mitra interacted with representatives of all the purchase agencies and other stakeholders, including arthiyas, and found procurement smooth in the district.

She also looked into the implementation of the curfew-pass system, village-wise arrival of wheat in the assigned mandis and adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and found it satisfactory.

Mitra said, “As per the feedback received, the pass system has been very successful in the district. It has helped in maintaining social distancing protocol and in preventing glut in mandis.”

Taking about payments to farmers, she said that 100% online payments directly into the accounts of farmers were reported by the arthiyas in the district.



She added that the department refrained from cash transactions and made online payments directly into the farmers’ accounts to prevent economic exploitation and below minimum support price payments to the farmers.

