Food truck owner accuses Ludhiana MC team of stealing ₹1.35 lakh during anti-encroachment drive

High drama was witnessed at Tajpur road after a food truck owner accused the municipal corporation (MC) tehbazaari branch of stealing ₹1.35 lakhs after a team of officials confiscated his truck during the anti-encroachment drive.

As per information, the truck owner has also submitted a complaint with the police following which they reached the spot. However, the MC staff confiscated the truck and imposed a penalty of ₹20,000 on its owner.

The police are yet to reveal his identity.

Inspector, tehbazaari wing, Naresh Bobby said, “The MC team had reached the spot to take action against temporary encroachments. When the truck owner failed to remove his truck from the roadside, the MC team confiscated it. The owner made false claims that the staff had taken out ₹1.35 lakhs from the truck. But we continued the drive.”

“Mayor Balkar Sandhu and zonal commissioner Swati Tiwana have been apprised of the issue and a penalty of ₹20,000 would be imposed on the owner. He has been told to produce documents related to the truck, but he failed to show up on Thursday,” said Bobby.