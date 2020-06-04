For Haibowal family, their daughter was alive till Meerut police called them to identify the body

For Seema Rani of Haibowal, her daughter Ekta Jaswal, 19, who had eloped with a man a year ago, was alive till the Meerut police called her on Tuesday and asked her to come to identify the body of her daughter.

The family had not lodged any FIR when their daughter had eloped with her lover, Aman alias Saqib Khan. While leaving the house, Ekta had also taken away 150gm gold jewelry and some cash from the home.

Seema Rani now regrets their decision for not having reported the case to the police. Lamenting over the death of her daughter, Seema Rani said had she made a complaint to the police, her daughter would have been alive today.

Seema said her daughter was a commerce graduate and a part-time event manager. She had come in contact with Saqib Khan, a sorcerer, who had met her daughter as Aman. Unaware of his intentions, Ekta had decided to marry him.

“In April 2019, Ekta had left home to attend a function in Himachal Pradesh, but did not return. Later, we had come to know that she had eloped with Aman,” said Seema.

“We had talked to her for the last time on May 5, 2019. After it, she had neither picked up our calls nor responded to WhatsApp messages. A profile picture on her WhatsApp account kept on changing, but we had no idea that she had already been murdered and cut into pieces by the accused,” she added.

After 13 months of recovering a headless body of a woman from a field in Daurala of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the police solved the case on Tuesday with the arrest of Aman alias Saqib Khan and his five accomplices.

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint against Saqib Khan at the Jagatpuri police post in 2019. But, as the family had come to a compromise with the accused, they had withdrawn the complaint.

After Ekta had gone missing, they did not file a complaint assuming that she was not a minor and had left home on her own will.