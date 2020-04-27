For the first time, recovered cases outnumber active cases in Ghaziabad

For the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak was reported in the district, Ghaziabad saw recovered cases outnumber the present active cases. According to officials, out of the 58 positive cases in the district, 31 patients, roughly 53%, got discharged till Monday evening.

According to health department officials, 14 Covid-19 positive patients were discharged from different hospitals on Monday after two successive test reports confirmed their negative status.

“Till Monday evening, we have a total of 31 patients who have been discharged so far from hospitals and the number of active cases is just 27. The list of 31 includes 14 persons who were discharged on Monday. It is further encouraging that the first test reports of 14 other active cases have also turned negative. We have taken their second samples and sent them for testing as per the protocol. If the second sample turns negative, 14 more patients will be discharged. We are expecting these reports by Tuesday evening,” said DR NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

The officials said that the 14 patients discharged on Monday include a couple from Savior Park, Mohan Nagar; a woman from Vasundhara, three people from Ranchi, two each from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and Kolkata, and one each from Loni, Masuri and Kaila Bhatta and Hyderabad..

“Barring the couple and the woman from Vasundhara, all others had either attended religious congregations or had come in contact with someone who had,” Dr Gupta added.

According to UP principal secretary, Sudhir Garg, if the trend continues along with a continued enforcement of lockdown, Ghaziabad will be able to move from the red zone to the orange zone within a week.

The health department officials said that one more positive case from Khoda was added to the tally of positive patients on Monday. With this, total number of positive cases in Ghaziabad stands at 58, which includes 31 patients who have been discharged so far.

“The patient is resident of Khoda and presently under treatment at ESI Hospital in Sahibabad. Since his test was done in Noida but we are taking him in our count. There was one more case of a woman from Noida who was brought to MMG Hospital on Sunday but the staff from Noida also brought along her mother in the same ambulance,” Dr Gupta said.

“We have taken up this issue with the Noida health department. The woman is admitted to Sahibabad hospital but will be counted in the tally of Noida and she is a resident there. However, since she and her mother are at our facility, we will be giving them all the required treatment. If her mother turns out to be positive she will be added to the tally of Covid-19 positive patients of Ghaziabad,” he added.

Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Dr Deepak Ohri and district magistrate Suhas LY were approached repeatedly over the issue through calls and messages. However, they did not respond till late Monday evening.

Lockdown continues in the district

In the meantime, the district officials, on Monday morning, also sealed Gardenia Glamour in Vasundhara Sector-3. This was after a doctor couple tested positive on Sunday evening and is presently admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

“The society has 288 flats. It was sealed on Monday afternoon. There is police deployment at the main gate and residents are now allowed to venture outside,” said Ashok Vardhan, the vice president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Gardenia Glamour.

On Monday, a woman doctor who had tested positive, took to Twitter and alleged that there was only one common washroom in Ghaziabad’s Covid hospital at Muradnagar. She also complained of the presence of mice and demanded to be shifted to Delhi.

The woman is a resident of a high-rise in Indirapuram.

“We have given a separate room to the doctor and some washrooms have been made available for women patients. We have taken up disinfection procedures to ensure that there are no rodents around,” said Dr GP Mathuria, the superintendent of the hospital.

The total number of active Covid-19 positive patients in Uttar Pradesh stood at 1,589. Till now, 335 patients have been discharged and 31 have died. According to officials, there were 1,784 persons admitted to isolation centres and 15 of them were on oxygen while others were stable. The figure of persons in quarantine wards stood at 11,363 till Monday afternoon.

“The UP chief minister has asked to ramp up the number of beds in quarantine centres in all districts. He has directed that about 15-20 thousand quarantine beds should be created in every district. The CM also took a detailed review of the worst affected districts of Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi. He also gave directions for a strict enforcement of the lockdown,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).