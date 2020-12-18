Sections
Foreign national held with cocaine in Mumbai

The agency suspects that the accused, who is a professor, supplies drugs to celebrities and high-profile clients

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:55 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

The accused was also carrying a packet containing LSD, said an NCB officer. (HT FILE)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing cocaine. The agency suspects that the accused, who is a professor, supplies drugs to celebrities and high-profile clients.

Acting on a specific tip-off, NCB officers seized 10.2 grams of cocaine and one blot of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) from the accused, Nwagwu Princewill Chika. Seven small packets of the drug were concealed as two separate large consignments by the accused. He was also carrying another packet containing LSD, said an NCB officer.

The agency is also scanning his phone call records to find out information about his associates.

He has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

