Foreign returnees laud govt for making comfortable arrangements at quarantine centres

The district administration has arranged a facility of more than 950 beds in two private hotels and Parker House and Kairon Kisan Ghar, both located at PAU

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two government quarantine facilities, Parker House and Kairon Kisan Ghar, have been set up inside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) (HT File)

The people returning from foreign countries have lauded the state government for making comfortable staying arrangements for them at quarantine centres.

Sanyam Aggarwal, nodal officer, Covid-19, Ludhiana, said, “The district administration has arranged a facility of more than 950 beds in two private hotels and Parker House and Kairon Kisan Ghar, both located inside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). As many as 800 beds have been reserved in hotels, while 150 in the PAU facilities, he added.

He said, “At present, people are staying at Parker House, Kairon Kisan Ghar, Covid care centre at the Meritorious School as well as in private hotels. More people are expected to reach Ludhiana in the next 2-3 weeks. At least, 250 registrations have been made by the people willing to return to Ludhiana from other countries, which means around 1,000 in total as some of them would be accompanied by their family members. A majority of registrations have been made from countries such as Dubai, USA, Canada, Australia, UAE among others.”

In a communiqué issued by public relations officer Harpreet Kaur, an NRI, who returned from Dubai, said, “The Punjab government is providing hotel-like facilities to us at government facilities.”



“The NRI is staying at Parker House. Belonging to Gujjarwal village, she had been in Dubai on a work permit for the past 7 years but, due to the spread of Covid-19, she lost her job and returned to her village.”

A student, Rahul Gulati, who returned from Dubai, and a worker, Harwinder Singh, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Punjab government for them.

Kulpreet Singh, MC joint commissioner-cum-in-charge of this quarantine centre, said, All the people staying here have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements here.

He said, as per directions of the health department, they are provided good quality food thrice daily, along with other facilities.

