Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal

Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal

A foreign national was arrested with 80gm heroin near ITI chowk late on Thursday, police said. The accused has been identified as Kenmongne Fancois, a resident of...

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 01:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A foreign national was arrested with 80gm heroin near ITI chowk late on Thursday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Kenmongne Fancois, a resident of Cameroon’s Douala, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Delhi.

Harjinder Singh, in-charge, detective staff, said Fancois was nabbed with the drug that could cost up to ₹4 lakh in the international market.

He said that during the investigation, it was found that he brought the drug from Delhi and was supposed to sell it in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Fancois had come to India in 2015, the cop said, adding that he was staying in the country illegally as his visa had expired.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him in Karnal. Fancois was produced in a court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 14, 2020 00:29 IST
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Nov 14, 2020 01:14 IST
40-yr-old sets himself on fire at mall after store refuses to replace handset
Nov 14, 2020 01:41 IST
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Health officials, cops on alert for Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 01:37 IST
Ludhiana: Cracker sales go up a day before Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 01:34 IST
Ludhiana advocate helps slum kids dispel the darkness of digital illiteracy
Nov 14, 2020 01:24 IST
Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.