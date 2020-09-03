Forest department, Greater Noida authority to develop integrated green area and trails

In a first, the district forest department and the Greater Noida authority have decided to combine their green belts and parks to develop a larger Integrated green area for the public.

Planned in Gamma-1 of Greater Noida, the project will club seven separate parks and around 18 hectares of the forest department land and other green belts. The project is still in its planning phase and so the official involved in the discussion did not provide an estimate of the area they will likely develop. Officials said that tenders will be floated soon to develop in next three months, estimate its cost to be around ₹4 crore and that they are aiming at a deadline of January 2021.

“We have inspected the area along with officials of Greater Noida authority and its chief executive officer (CEO). It will be a great initiative to bring the residents closer to nature. A large part of the project, which will be in the shape of an arc, will be around the high-rises,” said Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, GB Nagar.

The integrated green area and trail will have several facilities like open-air gym, fitness work stations, dense forest systems, children play area, facilities for senior citizens, jogging tracks and shops offering healthy drinks, officials said.

“We have taken concepts from different places like the parks in London, New York, Sydney, etc. Even Delhi has the Central Park and Nehru Park, but those have a walking trail of about 4 or 5 km, and nothing much else. We aim at developing the entire green area with more elements of nature, be it water bodies, or dense forest areas, longer and continuous jogging tracks, etc to name a few. We have received several suggestions under our friends of the Greater Noida scheme. Under this initiative, we aim at integrating the green belts, parks, and forest areas into one. The work will be paid by us and forests will be developed the forest department,” said Narendra Bhooshan, CEO, Greater Noida authority. “The length of the overall trail is likely to be around four kilometers. The designing phase will be completed in the next two months and the tender will be awarded by the next four months. We are aiming to conduct some activities at this project next year during our annual carnival that happens from January 26 to 29.”