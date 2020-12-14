Forest dept takes action against visitors bringing pets to Taljai forest area

PUNE The state forest department has begun to take action against visitors bringing their pets to the Pachgaon Parvati forest area, which encompasses the Taljai area as well.

“Over the past week, several morning walkers complained verbally to the forest officer on duty in the Pachgaon Parvati forest area about pets being walked in the area. We took action starting at 4 am until 9 am where upon we penalised visitors with pets. One person faced a penalty of Rs 2000,” said Deepak Pawar, deputy conservator of forests.

The forest officials are taking action based on rules as per the India Forest Act 1927, section 26, and the Wildlife protection act.

The India forest Act 1927, section 26, states that the forest officer may evict from a reserved forest or from any land in a reserved forest, any person who, in such forest, trespasses or pastures cattle, or permits cattle to trespass, or clears or breaks up such land for cultivation or for any other purpose and may demolish any building erected or construction.

“We have given a fair warning today, and we plan to continue the vigil every morning. If people with pets still don’t pay any heed to this, they we will take strict action and also bring charges against them,” said Rahul Patil, district forest officer.

“By bringing pets into the forest area, they are disrupting the biodiversity, and scaring the wild animals and birds. Sudden barking, or even two dogs fighting could also cause harm to other walkers,” Patil added.

Amit Shahane, a regular walker, and resident of Sahakar nagar said, “Post lockdown, when the tekdis were opened to walkers, we saw several owners bring their pets in cars or on two-wheelers for walks in the forest area. There is an ignorance of the rule that pets are not allowed in a forest area and also there is no vigilance from the forest department. If we leave the main gate where forest staff are, there are atleast five entry points from were pets and their owners can enter the forest. Infact, had it not been for some joggers’ complaints, no one would have taken action.”

On the issue of vigilance, forest officer Patil replied, “We have begun the tendering process for the compound wall demarcating forest area, of which 300 metres is yet to be complete. Once it is done, we will have better vigil over the forest area and also stop illegal entry into the forest.”