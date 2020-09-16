Sections
Forest officials attacked by miscreants in Mahendergarh village

The officials had resisted construction work in a protected forest area at Kalba village.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Two officials of the forest department were attacked with wooden sticks by a group of villagers at Kalba village under Nangal Choudhary region in Mahendergarh on Wednesday.

Vipin Kumar Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO) said forest range officer Rajnish Kumar and deputy ranger Chandergupt were on routine patrolling when they found some villagers digging and levelling the land with JCB machines. “They were attacked after the duo asked them stop the activity. Both the officials have suffered multiple injuries,” he said.

He said the accused are influential people of Kalba village and threatened the officers of dire consequence if any action is taken against them.

The DFO said, “We have lodged a police complaint against the accused. Both officials are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”

A police spokesman said they have received complaints against a few residents of Kalba village and an FIR will be lodged soon.

