Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cities / Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications

Gogoi (86) had spent the past two months in hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive in August. He was discharged from the GMCH on October 25

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:58 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. (File photo)

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was readmitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at night on Sunday due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related complications. He was discharged from the hospital a week ago.

Gogoi (86) had spent the past two months in hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive in August. He was discharged from the GMCH on October 25.

Also read | Assam: Educational institutions reopen after 7 month-Covid break

“We got a call at around 10.30pm on Sunday that he was feeling restless. He was brought to GMCH and is on non-invasive ventilation. His condition is serious,” Dr Abhijit Sarma, superintendent, GMCH, told mediapersons.

“The restlessness was due to carbon dioxide retention, which led to a spike in his ammonia level. He is conscious and is responding to treatment,” he added.

A team of senior GMCH doctors are monitoring Gogoi’s condition round the clock.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Nov 02, 2020 14:50 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Nov 02, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

‘I Retire’: Sindhu’s cryptic post sends shock waves on social media
Nov 02, 2020 16:00 IST
Armed gunmen stage attack on Kabul University, Taliban denies involvement
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport
Nov 02, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex ends 144 points higher; financial stocks sparkle
Nov 02, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.