Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
Gogoi (86) had spent the past two months in hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive in August. He was discharged from the GMCH on October 25
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was readmitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at night on Sunday due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related complications. He was discharged from the hospital a week ago.
“We got a call at around 10.30pm on Sunday that he was feeling restless. He was brought to GMCH and is on non-invasive ventilation. His condition is serious,” Dr Abhijit Sarma, superintendent, GMCH, told mediapersons.
“The restlessness was due to carbon dioxide retention, which led to a spike in his ammonia level. He is conscious and is responding to treatment,” he added.
A team of senior GMCH doctors are monitoring Gogoi’s condition round the clock.