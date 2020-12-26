Former Bathinda SDM, town planner under lens for irregularities in land acquisition for highway widening

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has detected major irregularities in the land acquisition process for widening of the Bathinda-Sangat Kalan road as the nature of 177 khasras (plots) of land was changed from agriculture to commercial in an attempt to give undue compensation to nearly 155 private landowners.

The probe conducted by the NHAI’s regional office, Chandigarh, categorically puts the role of the then Bathinda sub-divisional magistrate (SDM)-cum-competent authority for land acquisition (CALA) Amrinder Singh Tiwana and then district town planner (DTP) Paramjit Singh under the lens for the alleged irregularities.

The compensation amount, however, has not been paid yet to the landowners.

In a letter to the Punjab government on October 1, 2019, the NHAI observed “apparent irregularities” on part of Tiwana in preparing the 3A notification and variation list to 3A notification (for land acquisition) and by Paramjit Singh in issuing change of land (CLU) permission.

The central agency had written to the Punjab revenue and rehabilitation department and sought investigation into the matter.

On May 27, 2020, the revenue department sought report from the Bathinda deputy commissioner in this regard. In his report, the DC said that serious irregularities occurred when Tiwana acted as CALA and the matter should be investigated by a senior officer. The revenue department on November 24 wrote to the personnel department to take further necessary action as the latter deals with the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers.

The complaint and

consequent probe

It was on August 5, 2019, that one Ashutosh Singh filed a complaint with the NHAI and demanded a probe into the process, alleging that some officials in collusion with some people acquired the land at an exorbitant price of Rs 60-70 crore.

The NHAI constituted an expert committee under CR Rana, a land acquisition expert, along with Bathinda project director Vipin Mangla. The committee’s report submitted in September 2019 stated that 3-A notification for land acquisition was published in e-gazette the previous year in September. The nature of land of khasra numbers 863, 851 and 852 at Gehri Buttar village was changed from agriculture to commercial on the same day of submission of application of CLU on August 20, 2018, to give inflated compensation to the landowners.

“The project director had also raised the issue of CLU on a large scale with the CALA as well as Bathinda DC but no action was taken. Therefore, you are requested to get the investigation done,” reads the NHAI’s communication to secretary (revenue) Manashvi Kumar in October last year.

Tiwana, who is now posted as Kotkapura SDM, didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages. Paramjit Singh (now Faridkot district town planner) rejected allegations of irregularities, saying only three CLU cases were cleared and that too as per the government’s guidelines and with the permission of the then Bathinda DC Preneet Bhardwaj.

“We faced a lot of pressure from influential people to clear four other CLU cases, but we refused,” added Paramjit who recently filed a reply on the matter after being charge-sheeted.

NHAI project director (Bathinda) Vipul Gupta declined to comment on the issue, saying he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Bathinda deputy commissioner N Srinivasan also didn’t respond to calls and messages.

Secretary (revenue) Manvesh Singh Sidhu, who looks after land acquisition matters, acknowledged that the case is with the department and he has written to the personnel department for further action.

RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who also procured some details in the matter, said, “A single officer can’t execute such a scam. In this case, huge amount of public money would have been paid off had the NHAI officials not probed the matter properly.”