Former BJP councillor urges Ludhiana mayor to purchase fogging machines

Slamming the municipal corporation (MC) for its alleged failure in taking up fogging drives due to the low capacity of machines, former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Inder Aggarwal met Mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC’s Zone A office on Tuesday and urged him to purchase new machines.

Former BJP councillor and ward number 57 councillor Manju Aggarwal’s husband, Inder Aggarwal said that the old fogging machines of MC need to be replaced and as the civic body is not able to effectively take up fogging drives in the city, the cases of dengue are on the rise.

Aggarwal said, “Apart from Covid-19, a major threat of dengue and chikungunya also looms large in the city, with the civic body failing to pay heed to the problem. I have asked the Mayor to purchase new machinery for fogging and the number of machines deployed in the field should also be increased.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I have already directed the officials to intensify fogging drives in the city. If required, new machinery would also be purchased.”

Earlier also councillors including leader of opposition in the MC general house Harbhajan Singh Dang have raised a hue and cry over the MC’s failure in taking up fogging.