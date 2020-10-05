Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Former BJP MLA among others held for ransacking PMC office

Former BJP MLA among others held for ransacking PMC office

PUNE: Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the party’s former MLA Yogesh Tilekar and some elected members staged agitation...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:33 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the party’s former MLA Yogesh Tilekar and some elected members staged agitation at Swargate water depo and ransacked the office.

Police arrested Tilekar and his supporters after PMC filed a complaint.

The police complaint filed by PMC water department engineer Aashish Jadhav states, “Tilekar called me when I was in office and wanted to discuss the water issue in Katraj area. As he was accompanied by many supporters, I requested them to talk on the water issue in the presence of three or four persons because of the Covid situation. They started shouting slogans and staged agitation at Swargate water station office and threw files from my table before breaking windows, throw chairs and damaging cupboard and office furniture. Later, they forcefully brought me in front of agitators and felicitated me and junior engineer Rahul Sorte and shouted slogans against PMC administration.”

Police arrested Tilekar and other protestors for obstructing government work in the evening. The incident happened at 12.30 on Monday afternoon.”



Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “I am aware about the agitation at Swargate water station, but will be able to comment only after knowing the details.”

Former mayor and Nationalist Congress Party leader Datta Dhankawade who also represents Katraj area said, “The incident shows the party in poor light. The work of the new water tank is completed and trials are underway. To take credit of the water project, the BJP did the drama and broke PMC furniture. It is wrong to carry out such agitations when administration is already under work stress because of Covid situation.”

“Around 40 people have been remanded to judicial custody,” said senior police inspector Brahmanand Naikawadi.

The protestors were booked under Sections 353 and rioting of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act registered at Swargate police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash as Iran works on peace plan
Oct 05, 2020 22:10 IST
Himachal CM goes into isolation after coming in contact with Covid positive legislator
Oct 05, 2020 22:09 IST
Court to check attendance of youth who gave fake certificate to join PEC
Oct 05, 2020 22:13 IST
AIIMS Sushant report ‘slap’ on those ‘defaming’ Maharashtra: Minister
Oct 05, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.