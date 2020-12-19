Former employee kidnaps, assaults 45-year-old knitwear factory owner

A 45-year-old knitwear factory owner was assaulted and kidnapped by his former employee and his five accomplices in broad daylight before being thrown out of a moving car at Dhanansu village on Friday.

Police said the main accused, identified as Kripa Shankar of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Tibba Road, had been pressuring his former employer, Sabajit Gaur, to marry his brother with the latter’s daughter.

As Gaur, a resident of Gurpreet Nagar of Lohara Road, did not agree to the alliance, Shankar kidnapped him from his factory on Dheri Road in Bajda village.

Gaur said Shankar and five more men turned up outside his factory in a Toyota Innova without a number plate. They forcibly dragged him into the vehicle and drove off.

As Gaur’s workers informed the police, cops pursued Shankar over the phone, prompting him to throw Gaur out of the moving vehicle near Dhanansu, before fleeing towards Chandigarh Road.

Gaur borrowed a mobile phone from a passer-by and informed the police, who reached the spot and rescued him.

In his statement, Gaur said Shankar and his brother, Kashi, used to work for him, but he sacked them as Kashi had an eye on his daughter.

“Since then, Shankar has been forcing me to solemnise the marriage of my daughter with his brother. As I did not relent, he kidnapped and beat me up,” he alleged.

ASI Harjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against Shankar and his five unidentified accomplices. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.