Former Kalyan mayor succumbs to Covid-19

Shiv Sena corporator and former mayor of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Rajendra Devlekar, 54, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

Devlekar was the corporator of Milind Nagar and Gholap Nagar in Kalyan (West).

He was hospitalised for the last few days as his health deteriorated and was later shifted to a Mumbai hospital for intensive treatment.

“We visited him in the hospital a few days ago and were hoping he would get better soon. Devlekar’s demise is a huge loss for the city. He worked on the ground level and he did a lot of work for the city during his mayoral tenure as well. We have been lost many party workers during the pandemic. These are Covid martyrs,” said Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) from Kalyan constituency.

Devlekar is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In April, two people were booked for spreading rumours about Devlekar’s ill health in Kalyan.