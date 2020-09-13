Former Ludhiana village sarpanch held for embezzling ₹30.7 lakh

Sudhar police on Sunday arrested a former woman sarpanch of Pamal village for allegedly embezzling ₹30.7 lakh from village development funds.

The accused has been identified as Manjeet Kaur. She was booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code on August 28, based on the complaint of Rupinderjeet Kaur, block development and panchayat officer.

Now, police have also added Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and Prevention of Corruption Act to the FIR.

Former social education and panchayat officer (SEPO) Balvir Singh and gram sewak Harpreet Singh, who are also accused in the case, have yet to be arrested.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sudhar police station said police will request the court for police remand of Manjeet for questioning as they have to recover financial records.

He added that a hunt was on for the arrest of the other accused. The former SEPO is already facing trial in three cases lodged at Sudhar police station for embezzling funds to the tune of ₹1.52 crore.

Manjeet will be produced before a court on Monday.