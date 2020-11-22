Former ministers, legislators in fray for DDC polls

Three former ministers and four former legislators are contesting the district development council (DDC) polls as candidates of the Congress, BJP and Apni Party.

Two-time former minister and senior Congress leader, Taj Mohiuddin is going to contest DDC polls on a Congress ticket from north Kashmir’s Uri. He is the first former minister to try his luck in the DDC polls which are being held in eight phases.

Taj Mohiuddin had earlier represented north Kashmir’s Uri assembly segment twice and both the times he served as cabinet minister first in the PDP Congress coalition government and then in Congress NC coalition government. He, however, lost the elections in 2014 from Uri.

Mohiuddin is one of the few Congress leaders who have been winning elections from Kashmir.

He confirmed that he will be filing his nomination for the DDC polls on Monday. “It’s not about the protocol or the status of the seat, it’s about the development of my area which has been completely ignored from the past many years. My participation is only to get the development of my constituency back on the track.”

Mohiuddin, however, said that from Kashmir, he could be the only former minister in the fray. “From Jammu, I think some former legislators and ministers are contesting polls,” he said.

Uri is the border constituency and in the last elections, NC from the constituency after the veteran political leader, Mohammad Shafi won from the constituency. In the parliament elections, independent candidate engineer Shiekh Rashid garnered the highest votes from the constituency. The Uri assembly segment has been divided into two DDC seats, Boniyar and Parenpella. Taj Mohiuddin will be contesting from Parinpella which is the ST seat.

Mohiuddin is not the only former legislator who is contesting DDC polls from neighbouring Sangrama, former legislator Shoaib Lone is also contesting as the candidate of Apni Party from Sangrama in Baramulla. Lone who was district president of the Congress joined the Apni party earlier this year.

Lone said that he is contesting the election because his area has been ignored in developmental projects by successive governments.

Another former minister, Shabir Khan, and former legislator Choudhary Akram is also contesting from Poonch. Both are Congress candidates.

J&K Pradesh Congress state president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that three former legislators are contesting the DDC polls. The workers and people compelled them to contest these polls to resolve the problems of their areas.

Shakti Raj Parihar, former minister and Bharat Bhushan are contesting DDC polls on the BJP tickets from Doda and Jammu.