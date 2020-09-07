Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Former NC MLA dies of Covid, politicos express grief

Former NC MLA dies of Covid, politicos express grief

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator Thakur Rachpal Singh died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Reasi district here on Monday.The 69-year-old politician is...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator Thakur Rachpal Singh died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Reasi district here on Monday.

The 69-year-old politician is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

“He was suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness and was hospitalised on September 5, but he died on Monday morning,” said the doctors of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital, Kakriyal.

Singh, a seasoned politician from Sialsui Kalakote, had won assembly elections twice from his home constituency in 2002 and 2008.



NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed shock and grief over the passing away of the senior party member, describing his death as a great loss to them.

In a tweet, National Conference leader former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Early this morning I lost my senior colleague and former MLA of Kalakote Rajouri Rachpal Singh to COVID-19. Only yesterday I spoke to him to wish him well. He was on oxygen support but in good spirits. Less than 24 hours later he is no more. My prayers are with his family”.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said he was saddened to hear the news about the death of Singh and noted that he was a courageous leader who served the people with utmost sincerity.

Chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Ravinder Sharma, said the party held a condolence meeting and paid rich tributes to the prominent political figure and recalled his contribution to the society as a whole.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also extended his condolences.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
Sep 07, 2020 21:15 IST
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Sep 07, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

Hotel, restaurant owners welcome relaxations
Sep 07, 2020 22:20 IST
Sushant’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea filing case against Priyanka
Sep 07, 2020 22:20 IST
Warriors in khaki who beat Covid honoured in Ludhiana
Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.