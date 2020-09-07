Former NC MLA dies of Covid, politicos express grief

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator Thakur Rachpal Singh died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Reasi district here on Monday.

The 69-year-old politician is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

“He was suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness and was hospitalised on September 5, but he died on Monday morning,” said the doctors of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital, Kakriyal.

Singh, a seasoned politician from Sialsui Kalakote, had won assembly elections twice from his home constituency in 2002 and 2008.

NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed shock and grief over the passing away of the senior party member, describing his death as a great loss to them.

In a tweet, National Conference leader former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Early this morning I lost my senior colleague and former MLA of Kalakote Rajouri Rachpal Singh to COVID-19. Only yesterday I spoke to him to wish him well. He was on oxygen support but in good spirits. Less than 24 hours later he is no more. My prayers are with his family”.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said he was saddened to hear the news about the death of Singh and noted that he was a courageous leader who served the people with utmost sincerity.

Chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Ravinder Sharma, said the party held a condolence meeting and paid rich tributes to the prominent political figure and recalled his contribution to the society as a whole.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also extended his condolences.