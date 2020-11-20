Former Panipat councillor jumps in canal; panel formed to probe harassment angle

Sections
Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Four days after being booked for allegedly assaulting cops during a raid, former councillor of Panipat municipal corporation, Harish Sharma, reportedly jumped into a canal near Bhinjhol village of the district on Thursday.

Two more persons, including his brother Satish Sharma and friend Rajesh Sharma, also jumped to rescue him, but failed to take him out. While Satish was rescued by a local, Sonu Saluja, Rajesh couldn’t be traced.

The trigger behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, but it has been learnt that Harish was upset after police booked him and his councillor daughter Anjali Sharma, along with eight others, for allegedly selling firecrackers and assaulting some cops.

His family members have alleged that he feared arrest and reached his friend’s house on Wednesday.



Soon after getting the information about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

Panipat DSP (headquarters) Satish Vats said that the search operation was going on to fish out the bodies and water level in the canal has been reduced to help the divers.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij in a tweet said that a three-member committee headed by ADGP Sandeep Khirwar will investigate the alleged suicide case of Harish Sharma following police harassment.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within two days.

