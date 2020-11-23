Former Panipat councillor’s body fished out

Body of former Panipat councillor Harish Sharma was fished out of Delhi parallel canal near Khubru village of Sonepat on Sunday, three days after he jumped into it following the registration of an FIR against him and his daughter for allegedly selling firecrackers and assaulting a police team.

Harish’s family and supporters held a protest at Panipat flyover, accusing the police of abetting his suicide and also blocked traffic on the NH 44.

His daughter Anjali Sharma also joined the protesters and threatened to intensify the stir if no action is taken against the cops, who raided their residence on Diwali and booked them for selling firecrackers and assaulting cops.

She also demanded for investigation to be handed over to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma later reached the spot to pacify the protesters and assured them of action against the cops as per the findings of the investigation. He also said that he will talk to top police officials for registration of fresh FIR for abetment to suicide against the police officials who raided the Sharma’s residence.

After a high drama of more than three hours and repeated assurances from Arvind Sharma on their demands, including registration of fresh FIR against the cops, formation of a special investigation team and government jobs to the next kin of Harish and Rajesh, the protesters agreed to lift the blockade.

Panipat DSP Varinder Saini said that the police will act as per Anjali’s statement. “An investigation is being conducted by a special investigation team,” he added.

A day after registration of FIR against him and his daughter, Harish had jumped into a canal, with his brother Satish and friend Rajesh Sharma also jumping after him for the rescue. Satish was taken out by a local diver, but Rajesh couldn’t be saved.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has already formed a committee under ADGP Sandeep Khirwar for investigation in the case and two cops, who led the raid at Sharma’s residence, have been suspended.

As per the information, the MP also arranged a telephonic conversation of Anjali with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The police also had to resort to using mild force to disperse the protesters to ensure smooth passage of traffic. Some protesters also sustained minor injuries, it has been learnt.