Former Panipat councillor ‘suicide’: Sub-inspector, ASI suspended

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 02:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Manisha Chaudhary on Friday evening ordered the suspension of sub-inspector Baljeet Singh and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mahabir Singh, who were leading the team that raided the residence of former Panipat councillor Harish Sharma.

Harish had jumped into a canal on Thursday, for which his family accused the cops who had booked him under various sections of the IPC and the Explosives Act. His body is yet to be recovered.

Sub-inspector Baljeet Singh was also a complainant in the FIR registered against Harish, his daughter Anjali Sharma, a sitting councillor, and eight others under IPC sections 186, 188, 201, 323, 332, 353, 379 A, 506, 511 and 34 and Explosive Act Section 9B.

Two more persons, including his brother Satish Sharma and friend Rajesh Sharma, had jumped after Harish to rescue him, but failed to take him out. While Satish was saved by a local, Rajesh’s body as fished out later.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee formed by home minister Anil Vij under ADGP Sandeep Khirwar to investigate the case has started its probed and reached Panipat on Friday, where it met Harish’s family. “We are investigating the case. We will submit the report to home minister soon,” the ADGP said.

