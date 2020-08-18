Former PCMC mayor dies of coronavirus

Pune: Former mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Rangnath Phuge died due to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday.

The senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was undergoing treatment related to coronavirus at Sahyadri hospital in Pune for last four days, according to his family members.

Phuge, 80, was PCMC mayor between 1996-97 and was three-term Congress corporator of Phugewadi. After the formation of NCP, he switched from Congress.

Phuge is survived by wife, three daughters, a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.