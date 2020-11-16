Former PDP leader Muzaffar Baig will reveal future plans later, DDC polls not an issue: Safeena Baig

Two days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig resigned, his wife Safeena Baig, the president of the women’s wing of the party, said he would reveal his future plans at the appropriate time.

“I am not authorised to speak on the issue of Baig sahib (Muzaffar Hussain Baig) resigning, but he has spoken to the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti,” she said.

Safeena Baig also denied that Muzaffar Baig is contesting the District Development Council polls from Baramulla. “These are rumours spread by some people with vested interests who have lost their minds. We will be registering cases against those people in the Cyber Cell for spreading such rumours.”

Safeena Baig also ruled out contesting the DDC seat in Sangrama but said there is pressure from people asking her to contest the polls.

“Yes, as a member of the PDP we have groomed the party and constituency from past 16 years. There is a pressure from people of Sangrama. I am not sure whether I will contest but there is lot of pressure from workers and the common people.”

Safeena Baig said that Mehbooba Mufti had offered her three seats - Baramulla, Sangrama and Narwav. “I pity those people who think that DDC seat is an issue. I have worked hard for this party for years.”

However, PDP leaders who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Muzaffar Hussain Baig was not happy that his wife was denied a ticket from the Sangrama block in Baramulla, a seat reserved for women. The seat has been allotted to a National Conference (NC) candidate.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig , a former member of Parliament from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, has stayed away from active politics since the Centre’s move on August 5, 2019, to nullify Article 370, which accorded special status to the state of J&K, and bifurcate it into two Union territories – J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

Sources said that denial of ticket in the DDC polls could have meant a loss of political fortune for Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife. On Sunday night, the PDP dissolved the party unit in Sangrama constituency.

On Sunday, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjoora termed Muzaffar Hussain Baig’s resignation as self-serving as he reportedly resigned over seat-sharing.