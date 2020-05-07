Former Punjab DGP denied entry into Himachal without valid pass

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini along with two other persons was stopped at the Himachal Pradesh border in the early hours of Thursday after he tried to enter the state without a valid entry pass amid the Covid-19 lockdown, police said.

Bilaspur superintendent of police Devakar Sharma said the former DGP, who was with two other persons in a Toyota Innova car, tried to enter the state through the Gara-Mora inter-state barrier near Swarghat at 4:00am without a valid entry pass. They were coming from the Punjab side of the border, he said.

“When police personnel manning the barrier stopped the car, one of the occupants claimed that he was former Punjab DGP and was headed to Karsog in Mandi district. The two other persons accompanying the former DGP identified themselves as an inspector and an assistant sub-inspector,” the SP said.

However, the police official at the border told the trio that entry into the state was not allowed without a valid pass.

“On their insistence, the guard at the barrier called the Naina Devi deputy superintendent of police who in turn called me and I directed him not to allow their entry into the hill state without a curfew pass,” he said.

Sharma said the former DGP called him after about half-an-hour insisting entry into Himahcal Pradesh stating that he had a property at Karsog in Mandi district. Saini was refused entry without a curfew pass, the SP said.