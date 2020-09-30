Sections
Former Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana quits BJP ‘to stand with farmers’

Announcing his resignation in the presence of his supporters and media at his residence in Yamunanagar, Rana said he left the party because of the miseries that the farmers are facing.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 17:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Former Radaur legislator Shyam Singh Rana quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, to “stand with the farmers”.

Announcing his resignation in the presence of his supporters and media at his residence in Yamunanagar, Rana said he left the party because of the miseries that the farmers are facing.

“I’ve resigned because farmers have been protesting in the state for a long time because of their problems. Tonnes of paddy have reached the mandis and there is no auction or procurement. If the government had paid attention to the farmers, no problem would have arisen,” he told the HT.

On being asked about his future prospects, Rana said, “I’ve sent my resignation to the state party president, OP Dhankar in Rohtak, and now it is up to him to accept it or not. I’ll talk to my supporters and decide on the next course of action. But let me assure you that I will stand with the farmers in every possible way.”

In his short resignation letter, Rana has specifically mentioned about the “farmers that are facing problems” and he will support them.

Rana, who served the seat from 2014-19, was denied ticket in the recent assembly elections. In his place, former Indri MLA Karan Dev Kamboj contested from seat on a BJP ticket, but lost to Congress’s Bishan Lal Saini.

