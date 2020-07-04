Formulate special action plan for Ghaziabad, Noida to fight Covid-19: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the health and medical education departments to formulate a special action plan for Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the two districts.

The CM said more efforts were required to contain the pandemic and improve health services in these two districts, which fall under the National Capital Region (NCR).

This was announced during a high-level review meeting for Unlock 2 that Adityanath was taking at his official residence in Lucknow, during which he said that a team of health officials should be sent to Ghaziabad who would camp there and bring about an improvement in the health services of Covid hospitals, he said.

The CM added that the best services should be provided to the Covid-19 patients in the two districts. He also directed officials to send a similar team to Bulandshahr district. Clear guidelines should be issued for the government as well as private hospitals to keep TrueNat machines functional, the chief minister added.

He said Covid testing should be substantially increased by the use of RTPCR method, TrueNAT machines and rapid antigen tests.

Adityanath said proper arrangements should be made in the state’s medical colleges where senior doctors should take regular rounds of wards under their charge. A separate officer should be nominated for monitoring health services in the medical colleges, he added. He also said special secretary rank officers should be sent to the districts as nodal officers, to monitor arrangements in Covid hospitals.

He said relatives of patients admitted in Covid-19 hospitals should be informed about their condition on a regular basis.

For this, in-charges of wards should make arrangements to inform the attendants about the condition of patients on telephone. He said Covid helpdesks should be set up in every hospital.

He further said arrangements for quarantine and screening of travellers coming via international flights should be made. Similarly, screening facilities should be set up at railway and bus stations, he said.

He said all precautions should be taken to check the spread of Covid-19. Proper attention should be paid to training of medical personnel for protection from infections, he added.

Efforts to protect PAC battalions from infection should continue, he said. The chief minister said that social distancing norms should be followed and better sanitation in public places should be ensured. He said doorstep delivery mechanism should be ensured in containment zones for supply of essentials items. A special communicable disease control campaign had been launched and all departments should coordinate to make the same a success, he added.

He also said special attention should be given to food grain distribution under normal public distribution and the PM’s poor welfare food grain scheme. He said transparency must be ensured in distribution and availability of food grains to the needy. Arrangements to check locust attacks should be made, he said. The chief minister stressed on the need for more effective steps to augment GST collection in Uttar Pradesh