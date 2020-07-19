Sections
Home / Cities / Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali

Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali

Cops looking at CCTV images at the liquor vend where the incident took place

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 29-year-old man, working at the Fortis Hospital in Sector 62, Mohali, was murdered after an altercation with some youths outside a liquor vend in Sector 68 on late Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Bharadwaj, a native of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

After finishing his shift at the hospital, Bharadwaj went to the vend around 9.30. As soon as he reached there, he got into an argument with some youths who were already present there. The matter escalated quickly and the youths started thrashing him, leaving him injured. The youths allegedly also strangled him. Passersby rushed him to the Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Phase 8 station house officer Rajneesh Chaudhary said, “We don’t know the exact reason behind the scuffle but we are looking at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to find out more. We will also record the statements of the vend workers. The accused will be nabbed soon.”



The case has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 (armed with deadly weapon) and 159 (fighting in a public place) of Indian Penal Code.

Bharadwaj is survived by his wife and two-month-old son.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 14:45 IST
Rajasthan crisis: Congress hits back at BJP with demand for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Jul 19, 2020 14:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Jul 19, 2020 14:43 IST
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Jul 19, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.