Sections
Home / Cities / Fortis staffer murder: Police claim to identify all accused

Fortis staffer murder: Police claim to identify all accused

The victim, Arun Bhardwaj, was beaten to death by five persons near a liquor vend in Sector 68 of Mohali on late Saturday evening.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:34 IST

By Hindustan Times, Mohali, Hindustan Times Mohali

Arun Bhardwaj, victim

Two days after a 29-year-old staff nurse of Fortis Hospital was murdered, police claim to have identified two more suspects. The main accused, Kamaldeep Singh Grewal, 29, and Rinku, 19, were arrested on Monday and sent to three-day police custody. The victim, Arun Bhardwaj, was beaten to death by five persons near a liquor vend in Sector 68 of Mohali on late Saturday evening. DSP (City 2) Deep Kamal said, “The two prime accused in the murder are already in custody while their two accomplices have been identified and will be arrested soon.” HTC

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC questions state’s stand on not allowing actors, crew above 65 years for film, TV show shooting
Jul 22, 2020 02:14 IST
Opened from July 8, hotels in state see only 10% occupancy
Jul 22, 2020 02:03 IST
IndiGo’s decision to lay off 10% staff start of a painful process for Indian aviation: CAPA
Jul 22, 2020 01:57 IST
IIT-Bombay plans ‘slow reboot’ to resume research in labs
Jul 22, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.