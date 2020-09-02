Forty-year-old man arrested for barging in to woman’s home and molesting her

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a woman in Akilpur village in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Satish, a resident of Badalpur.

Patnish Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said a complaint was filed against the suspect on August 31. The victim lives with her family in the same area.

“The complainant, 25, said that she was making tea in her kitchen when the suspect barged into her house on Monday around 3pm. The woman was alone while her husband was at his workplace in Noida. The suspect asked her why she was not talking to him, and if she was angry,” Kumar said.

The woman, in the complaint, said the suspect allegedly tried to pull her veil. “I put up resistance and raised an alarm. He tore my clothes in the scuffle. My father-in-law, who was sleeping in the backyard, came to my rescue,” the victim stated in her complaint. The suspect fled the spot when locals gathered, she alleged.

She then informed her husband and filed a complaint at the Badalpur police station. Kumar said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), Section 354 A (sexual harassment), Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and Section 3 (2) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“The suspect fled the spot after the crime. A police team on Wednesday received information about his movement in the village and arrested him from the spot,” Kumar said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.