Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi at Atal Tunnel goes missing , Cong threatens stir

Foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi at Atal Tunnel goes missing , Cong threatens stir

Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh has threatened to launch a state-wide stir to protest the removal of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi’s inaugural plaque from the recently...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh has threatened to launch a state-wide stir to protest the removal of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi’s inaugural plaque from the recently inaugurated Atal Tunnel across the Rohtang pass.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated tunnel to nation on October 3, while Sonia Gandhi who was chairperson of the UPA government had laid the foundation of the tunnel in June 2010.

Congress state chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore alleged that the foundation plaque bearing Sonia Gandhi’s name was removed from the tunnel ahead of its inauguration on October 3.

Rathore condemned the government and the district administration for the move. “If the government fails to put back the inaugural plaque within 15 days, we will launch a state-wide agitation,” Rathore said.



He said that on June 28 2010, Sonia has laid the foundation stone in the presence of Virbhadra Singh and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

“I was surprised to learn that the plaque is missing from the spot,” he said. He added that it is the responsibility of the government and police to find out how the plaque went missing.

“Moreover, we have been receiving complaints from Lahaul-Spiti, Solan, Kinnaur and other parts of the state regarding destruction of foundation stones laid during the Congress regime. FIRs for these incidents have been registered but no action has been taken till date which shows that these activities are being initiated to satisfy the ruling party and the district administrations,” Rathore said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: de Villiers’ fifty guides RCB to 194/2
Oct 12, 2020 21:31 IST
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Oct 12, 2020 21:02 IST

latest news

Active Covid cases drop below 10,000 in J&K
Oct 12, 2020 21:39 IST
Three teachers booked under Public Safety Act in Shopian
Oct 12, 2020 21:38 IST
Foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi at Atal Tunnel goes missing , Cong threatens stir
Oct 12, 2020 21:36 IST
Saqib Saleem : You can only take responsibility for yourself
Oct 12, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.